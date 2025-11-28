V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 256,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session's volume of 281,944 shares.The stock last traded at $54.9150 and had previously closed at $54.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised V2X from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

V2X Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other V2X news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at $316,250,055. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,980,000 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V2X during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in V2X by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in V2X by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of V2X by 140.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

