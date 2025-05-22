V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.08, but opened at $48.41. V2X shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 32,547 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.67.

V2X Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. V2X's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 239.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V2X by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in V2X in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

