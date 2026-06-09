Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $126.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential downside of 4.20% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $174.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.45.

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Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,317.15. The trade was a 3.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Katz purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,942,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 285,312 shares in the company, valued at $37,606,974.72. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BOKF NA grew its position in Vail Resorts by 833.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1,585.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Vail Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly above expectations, and the company highlighted early season pass sales, cost controls, and its advance-commitment pass model as partial offsets to the weak quarter.

Revenue came in slightly above expectations, and the company highlighted early season pass sales, cost controls, and its advance-commitment pass model as partial offsets to the weak quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Vail Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend of $2.22 per share, which may support income-focused investors but does not change the near-term operating story.

Vail Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend of $2.22 per share, which may support income-focused investors but does not change the near-term operating story. Negative Sentiment: The company missed EPS estimates, reported revenue down 7% year over year, and said poor weather and low snowfall reduced visits across key resorts.

The company missed EPS estimates, reported revenue down 7% year over year, and said poor weather and low snowfall reduced visits across key resorts. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its fiscal 2026 outlook again, reinforcing fears that earnings momentum could remain under pressure if conditions do not improve.

Management cut its fiscal 2026 outlook again, reinforcing fears that earnings momentum could remain under pressure if conditions do not improve. Negative Sentiment: Analysts responded by trimming price targets, including Deutsche Bank and Truist, signaling more caution on the stock’s near-term upside.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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