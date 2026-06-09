Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock's current price.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $174.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.18.

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Vail Resorts Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 506,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,051. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $172.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,317.15. The trade was a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Katz bought 37,500 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,942,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,606,974.72. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,585.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Vail Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vail Resorts announced a quarterly dividend of $2.22 per share, which implies a 6.5% annualized yield and may appeal to income-focused investors. MarketBeat MTN dividend update

Vail Resorts announced a quarterly dividend of $2.22 per share, which implies a 6.5% annualized yield and may appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter came in slightly above Wall Street estimates at $1.21 billion, and the company said early season pass sales and its advance-commitment pass model continue to support the business. Vail Resorts Q3 results and guidance release

Revenue for the quarter came in slightly above Wall Street estimates at $1.21 billion, and the company said early season pass sales and its advance-commitment pass model continue to support the business. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also getting attention as a high-yield, lower-beta leisure name, and analysts were already looking for earnings around the reported level ahead of the release. Analyst expectations ahead of earnings

The stock is also getting attention as a high-yield, lower-beta leisure name, and analysts were already looking for earnings around the reported level ahead of the release. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 EPS of $8.81 missed the $8.97 consensus, and earnings fell from $10.54 a year ago, underscoring softer profitability. Zacks earnings miss coverage

Fiscal Q3 EPS of $8.81 missed the $8.97 consensus, and earnings fell from $10.54 a year ago, underscoring softer profitability. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its outlook again after weather-related weakness reduced visits and weighed on revenue, increasing investor concern that the demand slowdown could persist. Seeking Alpha forecast cut coverage

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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