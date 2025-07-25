Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $164.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.87.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.75. 1,063,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,555. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Valero Energy's revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

