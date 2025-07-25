Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Up 15.3% - Still a Buy?

Get Valeura Energy alerts: Sign Up

Valeura Energy Stock Up 21.6%

Valeura Energy Inc. ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report )'s stock price shot up 15.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.07. 470,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 351,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.48. The company has a market cap of C$558.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

