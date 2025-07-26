Value Line, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th.

Value Line Trading Up 0.0%

VALU stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $373.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.06. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey - Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

