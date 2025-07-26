Free Trial
Value Line, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VALU)

July 27, 2025
Value Line logo with Finance background

Key Points

  • Value Line, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, with an annualized total of $1.30 and a yield of 3.28%.
  • The ex-dividend date is set for July 28th, and dividends will be paid on August 11th to shareholders of record.
  • As of the announcement, Value Line's stock price is $39.67, with notable figures including a market cap of $373.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.
Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th.

Value Line Trading Up 0.0%

VALU stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $373.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.06. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey - Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Dividend History for Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

