Value Stocks To Consider - July 27th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market because their stock price is low relative to key financial metrics—such as price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios—compared with peers. These firms typically have established business models, stable cash flows and often pay above-average dividends. Investors buy value stocks with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize the company’s true worth, driving the share price upward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,579,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,473,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.80. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $567.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 244,366,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,245,776. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.69. 16,445,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $301.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here