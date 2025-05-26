Value Stocks Worth Watching - May 26th

Oklo, AltC Acquisition, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market because their stock price is low relative to fundamental measures such as earnings, book value or dividend yield. They typically trade at lower price‐to‐earnings (P/E) or price‐to‐book (P/B) ratios than the broader market. Investors buy value stocks expecting that the market will eventually recognize their true worth, driving the price up. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO traded up $9.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,193,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,405. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.02.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 92,503,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 165,482,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,941,116. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

