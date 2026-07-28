Vanessa Broadhurst Sells 23,054 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,779,963.81. This represents a 50.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.24. 3,058,960 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,270. The company has a market capitalization of $648.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. The proposed resolution could remove a major legal overhang and improve visibility into the company’s future liabilities. The agreement requires participation from at least 95% of remaining claimants, so completion is not yet guaranteed. Johnson & Johnson announces $5.5 billion settlement of talc lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. The proposed resolution could remove a major legal overhang and improve visibility into the company’s future liabilities. The agreement requires participation from at least 95% of remaining claimants, so completion is not yet guaranteed. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy ratings following the settlement announcement, saying progress on talc claims reduces a significant uncertainty. Their price targets remained above the recent trading level at $282 and $294, respectively. Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy ratings following the settlement announcement, saying progress on talc claims reduces a significant uncertainty. Their price targets remained above the recent trading level at $282 and $294, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Recent second-quarter results also support investor sentiment: revenue increased 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion, adjusted earnings per share reached $2.90 and exceeded expectations, and Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Johnson & Johnson raised its outlook

Recent second-quarter results also support investor sentiment: revenue increased 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion, adjusted earnings per share reached $2.90 and exceeded expectations, and Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Neutral Sentiment: The settlement carries a meaningful $5.5 billion financial cost and remains conditional on claimant participation, leaving execution and final approval risks for investors to monitor. Johnson & Johnson proposes talc settlement

The settlement carries a meaningful $5.5 billion financial cost and remains conditional on claimant participation, leaving execution and final approval risks for investors to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s MedTech growth slowed in the second quarter, particularly in Cardiovascular, although stronger Vision, Surgery and Orthopedics results and new product launches could support improvement in the second half. J&J’s MedTech performance slows in Q2

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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