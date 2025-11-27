Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TSE:VCNS hit a new 52-week high of C$32.02 (last C$32.01) on Thursday with ~9,218 shares traded, trading about 0.2% higher and sitting above its 50‑day (C$31.56) and 200‑day (C$30.67) moving averages.
  • The ETF paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.1762 on Oct 8 (ex‑dividend Oct 1), which annualizes to C$0.70 for a yield of roughly 2.2%.
  • The fund seeks a combination of income and moderate long‑term capital growth by investing in equities and fixed income, often via underlying Vanguard-managed ETFs.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.02 and last traded at C$32.01, with a volume of 9218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.80.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.2%

The business's 50-day moving average is C$31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.67.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%.

About Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide a combination of income and moderate long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Right Now?

Before you consider Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio wasn't on the list.

While Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines