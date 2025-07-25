Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Get VCNS alerts: Sign Up

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio ( TSE:VCNS Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$30.24 and last traded at C$30.23, with a volume of 13352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide a combination of income and moderate long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds).

