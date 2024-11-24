Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.'s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,731 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 5.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company's stock worth $57,700,000 after buying an additional 84,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 186,989 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 55.4% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

VONV stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value's previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

