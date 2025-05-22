Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy"

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VREX. B. Riley raised Varex Imaging to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

VREX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 63,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $318.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,977 shares of the company's stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company's stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 232,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

