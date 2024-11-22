Vasily Shikin Sells 593,588 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $189,574,199.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $473,220.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $12,999,630.00.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $15.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,786. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $342.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801,138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AppLovin by 977.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company's stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised AppLovin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $181.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $185.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.96.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

