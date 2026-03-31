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Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Vecima Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vecima Networks hit a new 52-week high — the stock traded up to C$13.20 on Tuesday (volume 319 shares) after closing the prior session at C$13.10.
  • Analysts are bullish — Acumen Capital raised its target from C$15.00 to C$16.00, and the consensus target is C$16.50 with an average rating of "Buy".
  • Financials show modest scale but negative profitability — market cap C$320.96M and quarterly revenue of C$73.72M with EPS C$0.04, yet a negative P/E (-27.5), net margin (-4.22%) and return on equity (-5.37%).
  • Interested in Vecima Networks? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VCM

Vecima Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vecima Networks had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of C$73.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 EPS for the current year.

About Vecima Networks

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow's bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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