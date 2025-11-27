Free Trial
Ventum Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Calian Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ventum Financial raised its price target on Calian Group (TSE:CGY) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and maintained a "buy" rating, implying about a 15.48% upside from the current price.
  • Multiple brokers also lifted targets (Canaccord, RBC, CIBC), leaving the stock with a consensus "Buy" rating and an average price target of C$63.80.
  • Calian traded at C$53.69 (up C$1.83) with a 52‑week range of C$37.70–C$54.00, a market cap of C$609.11M and a deeply negative P/E (−894.83), indicating mixed fundamentals despite analyst optimism.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Ventum Financial from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Ventum Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$63.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGY

Calian Group Price Performance

TSE CGY traded up C$1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$53.69. 55,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.71. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$37.70 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$609.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

Analyst Recommendations for Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

