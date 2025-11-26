Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 1,106 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT - Get Free Report) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $55,576.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,475,440.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 43,196 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,946,411.76.

Veracyte Price Performance

Veracyte stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,494. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.58 and a beta of 2.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,064,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,003,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veracyte by 20.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,321,775 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $170,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 770.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 897,387 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 794,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $26,348,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veracyte from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.38.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

