Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.60. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,192 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

