Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Cara Mcdaniel Sells 10,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX - Get Free Report) insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $565,111.16. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veritex Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 1,045,555 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,271. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Veritex's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised Veritex to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Veritex from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,931,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $98,172,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veritex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,149,000 after buying an additional 125,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,960,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 454,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,962 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

