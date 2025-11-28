Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 7.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.2850. 342,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,233,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 7.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $337.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.64%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 178.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

