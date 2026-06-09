Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading Up 8.2% - Here's Why

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.5240. Approximately 7,722,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 3,396,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

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More Verra Mobility News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verra Mobility this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or highlighted a class-action lawsuit against Verra Mobility, signaling potential legal and financial risk for the company and its executives. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or highlighted a class-action lawsuit against Verra Mobility, signaling potential legal and financial risk for the company and its executives. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits are centered on claims that Verra misled investors about revenue outlook, growth prospects, and customer contract renewals, which could undermine confidence in earnings visibility. Article Title

The lawsuits are centered on claims that Verra misled investors about revenue outlook, growth prospects, and customer contract renewals, which could undermine confidence in earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: One filing specifically points to Avis Budget Group terminating renewal negotiations, raising concerns about a key customer relationship and future Commercial Services revenue. Article Title

One filing specifically points to Avis Budget Group terminating renewal negotiations, raising concerns about a key customer relationship and future Commercial Services revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms are urging affected shareholders to seek lead-plaintiff status before the August 4 deadline; these notices add to sentiment pressure but do not add new operational details. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.83.

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Verra Mobility Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $699.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $223.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 13.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,059,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,198,000 after buying an additional 329,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,223,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,722,000 after buying an additional 281,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,942,000 after buying an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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