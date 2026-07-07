Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the pharmaceutical company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.91% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $541.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $547.33.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $529.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $449.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $529.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total transaction of $469,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,810,239.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 318 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.73, for a total value of $134,746.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,446.52. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,702. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Vertex Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertex Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertex Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here