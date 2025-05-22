VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price target points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VerticalScope from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Beacon Securities decreased their price target on VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$10.45.

VerticalScope Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of TSE:FORA traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.22. 2,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,015. The firm has a market cap of C$66.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at VerticalScope

In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw bought 61,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$300,002.50. Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,871 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

