Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Jakki L. Haussler Sells 15,347 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.15. 4,891,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,412. The firm's fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $138.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

