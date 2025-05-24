VF (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

VF (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VF from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VF presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.21.

VF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $11.98 on Friday. VF has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in VF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company's stock.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

