Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,130. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $445,935.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,087,368.58. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,587,893 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $86,125,000 after buying an additional 550,589 shares during the period. Ma Investment Partnership LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ma Investment Partnership LP now owns 500,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 43,746 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,180 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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