Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $566,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,082,211. This trade represents a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 58,364 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,886 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,558,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 583,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -203.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The firm had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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