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Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Viavi Solutions shares gapped down at the open, falling from a prior close of $49.28 to $45.34 before trading around $47.91, on heavy volume of about 4.75 million shares.
  • The company beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.27 EPS on revenue of $406.8 million, both above consensus, and said revenue rose 42.8% year over year.
  • Despite the positive earnings, insider selling has been notable, with senior vice presidents and other insiders selling 461,184 shares worth about $24.2 million over the last three months.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Viavi Solutions.

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.28, but opened at $45.34. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $47.9080, with a volume of 4,750,819 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.Viavi Solutions's revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,368.58. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $566,729.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,082,211. This represents a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 461,184 shares of company stock worth $24,158,554 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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