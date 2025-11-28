Vicky Gregg Sells 1,250 Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) Director Vicky Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total transaction of $239,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,015.12. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.18. The stock had a trading volume of 379,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $184.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics's payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,006 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,955 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

