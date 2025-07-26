Victoria (LON:VCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Victoria (LON:VCP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (10.62) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Victoria had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 356.44%.

Victoria Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of LON:VCP opened at GBX 80 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Thursday.

Victoria Company Profile

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories. Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

