Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Raised to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.18.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria's Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. Equities analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 85,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,773.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,389,805 shares in the company, valued at $182,819,503.35. This represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 31,597.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,290 shares of the company's stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 91,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

