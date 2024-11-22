Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 5.3% - Here's Why

Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $36.83. 407,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,709,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Get VSCO alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company's stock worth $46,121,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Victoria's Secret & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Victoria's Secret & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Victoria's Secret & Co. currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here