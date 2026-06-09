Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

VSXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSXY opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, Director Donna James bought 2,175 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 63,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,974.31. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 27,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,472.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,175,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $734,291,336.03. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria's Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 666.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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