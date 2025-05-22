Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.56.

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.5%

VCTR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 32,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,069. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 18.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company's stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $3,747,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company's stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,318 shares of the company's stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

