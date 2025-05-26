Video Game Stocks To Consider - May 26th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute or support video games—ranging from console and PC game producers to hardware manufacturers and digital platforms. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the industry’s financial performance, which is driven by new game releases, technological innovations and shifting consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. Walmart has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.30. 7,371,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,003. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.99. 1,862,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $217.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.06. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $240.78.

