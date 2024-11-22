Viking (NYSE:VIK) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,630,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session's volume of 1,894,708 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

Viking Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at about $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,008,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,586,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

