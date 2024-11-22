Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.63, but opened at $53.07. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 666,944 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.73.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $10,088,541.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,442,929.26. The trade was a 46.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

