Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 1,159,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,247. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.17.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 80,567 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,342,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

