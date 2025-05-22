Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Raised to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

VINP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $526.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.09. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 2,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,833 shares of the company's stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 259,569 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 263,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Castalian Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

