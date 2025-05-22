Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Get Vipshop alerts: Sign Up

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company's stock worth $262,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,294 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $1,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,386,985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 346,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 446,034 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 49,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company's stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vipshop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vipshop wasn't on the list.

While Vipshop currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here