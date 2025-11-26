Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 235,971 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 235,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $1,505,494.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,110,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,023,133.42. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 227,803 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,988.45.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 100 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $649.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 24,453 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $158,944.50.

On Monday, October 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,403 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $401,738.15.

On Friday, October 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 46,696 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $278,308.16.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 154,383 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $924,754.17.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 144,266 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $887,235.90.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 109,675 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $690,952.50.

On Monday, October 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 220,535 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $1,367,317.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 12,844 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $78,348.40.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8%

VIR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,817. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,160.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 94.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 79.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.30.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company's preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

