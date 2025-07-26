Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Shares of VABK stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. Virginia National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Virginia National Bankshares's payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Virginia National Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

