VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

VirTra Stock Performance

VTSI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,591. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.43. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. VirTra had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VirTra by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 74,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VirTra by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in VirTra by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company's stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

