Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Virtu Financial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Virtu Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIRT

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.6%

VIRT opened at $40.75 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,000.19. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Virtu Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 310,751 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 55,102 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company's stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Virtu Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Virtu Financial wasn't on the list.

While Virtu Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here