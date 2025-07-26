Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 26th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, GameStop, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture or support VR hardware (like headsets) and software (such as immersive games, simulations or enterprise applications). By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of the virtual reality market, which spans gaming, training, healthcare, education and remote collaboration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $712.68. 8,253,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,556,341. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $692.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.57. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $450.80 and a 52-week high of $747.90.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE U traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $32.71. 7,931,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,723,192. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,553,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 7,058,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816,855. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.73. 443,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $189.54. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

