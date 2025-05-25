Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching - May 25th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Best Buy, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, Ambarella, and POET Technologies are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop hardware, software or content enabling immersive virtual experiences. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the growth potential of the VR industry across gaming, education, healthcare and enterprise applications. Their performance is driven by technological advances, consumer adoption rates and competition within the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.06. 8,442,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,494,704. The business's 50 day moving average is $574.80 and its 200-day moving average is $609.16. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 30,274,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,800,337. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,591,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,265. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Unity Software stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 9,571,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983,025. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.29. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,057,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $164.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.47. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $62.11. 478,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,610. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43.

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Shares of NASDAQ:POET traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 502,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.19. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

