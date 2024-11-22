Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Paul D. Fabara Sells 2,171 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Visa stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.93. 5,919,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,656. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.61 and a 52 week high of $312.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.08.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,610,942 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $21,064,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,111,843 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,702,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,655,250 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,601,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,549 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,833,981,000 after buying an additional 345,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,783,857,000 after acquiring an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

