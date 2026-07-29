Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $405.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $387.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the credit-card processor's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on V. Erste Group Bank raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $411.00.

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Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Visa has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $338.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.25.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,126 shares of company stock worth $14,928,871. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa exceeded expectations with fiscal Q3 earnings of $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus, while revenue rose 14.4% year over year to $11.63 billion, ahead of estimates. Payments volume surpassed $4 trillion, supporting the view that consumer and business spending remains resilient. Visa Posts Strong Q3 Results

Visa exceeded expectations with fiscal Q3 earnings of $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus, while revenue rose 14.4% year over year to $11.63 billion, ahead of estimates. Payments volume surpassed $4 trillion, supporting the view that consumer and business spending remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts became more bullish after the results. JPMorgan raised its price target to $450 from $400 and maintained an overweight rating; Robert W. Baird increased its target to $420 from $412 with an outperform rating; Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $410 target. Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Several analysts became more bullish after the results. JPMorgan raised its price target to $450 from $400 and maintained an overweight rating; Robert W. Baird increased its target to $420 from $412 with an outperform rating; Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $410 target. Positive Sentiment: The planned reduction of approximately 2,600 jobs, or 7% of Visa’s workforce, is being viewed by some investors as a way to improve efficiency and fund growth in artificial intelligence, stablecoins, commercial payments and money-movement services. Visa also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share. Visa Workforce Reduction

The planned reduction of approximately 2,600 jobs, or 7% of Visa’s workforce, is being viewed by some investors as a way to improve efficiency and fund growth in artificial intelligence, stablecoins, commercial payments and money-movement services. Visa also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share. Positive Sentiment: Visa is expanding future growth opportunities through Visa Direct, stablecoin settlement infrastructure and partnerships such as the Visa-branded debit card supporting X Money. These initiatives could broaden revenue beyond traditional card payments. Visa Stablecoin Strategy

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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