Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 1.1% Following Strong Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $371.16 and last traded at $366.49. 10,910,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 7,975,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.53.

The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.

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Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations. Visa reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $3.32 per share, exceeding the $3.22 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $11.63 billion versus expectations of $11.40 billion. The company’s 51.68% net margin and 65% return on equity underscore its strong profitability. Visa Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Visa reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $3.32 per share, exceeding the $3.22 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $11.63 billion versus expectations of $11.40 billion. The company’s 51.68% net margin and 65% return on equity underscore its strong profitability. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring may improve operating efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations. Investors appear focused on potential cost savings and the opportunity to redirect capital toward consumer payments, business-to-business services, money movement, stablecoins and other value-added products. Visa is cutting 7% of employees in efficiency push as AI reshapes work

Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations. Investors appear focused on potential cost savings and the opportunity to redirect capital toward consumer payments, business-to-business services, money movement, stablecoins and other value-added products. Positive Sentiment: AI is central to the company’s transformation. CEO Ryan McInerney said artificial intelligence is changing how work is performed at Visa, suggesting the workforce reductions are intended to support longer-term productivity gains rather than simply reduce headcount. Visa plans to cut 7% of workforce, Bloomberg reports

CEO Ryan McInerney said artificial intelligence is changing how work is performed at Visa, suggesting the workforce reductions are intended to support longer-term productivity gains rather than simply reduce headcount. Neutral Sentiment: New payment partnerships could expand transaction volume. X Money is broadly launching with Visa-branded debit cards, while Visa also recently introduced a Samsung Galaxy Card. These initiatives could create additional payments activity, although their near-term financial contribution remains uncertain. Elon Musk’s X Money Banking Service Now Available to All Users

X Money is broadly launching with Visa-branded debit cards, while Visa also recently introduced a Samsung Galaxy Card. These initiatives could create additional payments activity, although their near-term financial contribution remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Layoffs signal disruption and industry pressure. Cutting thousands of technology and product roles could weigh on employee morale, product development and execution if the transition is poorly managed. The restructuring also highlights changing competitive dynamics and pressure to maintain efficiency in the payments sector.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invariant Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 58.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,201 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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